New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House till 12 noon after he declined to admit 60 notices under Rule 267 of the House that sought discussions on Manipur suspending all other business of the House. Dhankar pointed out that the House was attempting to take up the discussion under Rule 176 on the Manipur situation on Monday in vain due to the disruptions.

"We have lowered the sanctity of the House and it has sent a very dangerous precedent, Dhankar rued. He noted that the short duration discussion under Rule 172 was started yesterday but could not be continued due to the continuous disruptions. I have discussed with the leaders of the house that he has allocated the time for the short-duration discussion as two-and-half hours. Insistence, by the honourable members, that the Hon'ble Prime Minister responds to the question is infirm. The demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds is infirm," Dhankar said.

As a matter of fact, in 2014, when the issue was raised by Sitaram Yechuri. He raised the same issue and wanted a statement from the Prime Minister. That time, the Chairman of the House ruled that the member's demand that the Prime Minister should respond to the issue was infirm. The Chairman had held that the same will not be serving any purpose, Dhankar recalled.

"We are surrendering our space elsewhere," Dhankar added.