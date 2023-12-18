New Delhi: As many as 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for 'disrupting house' on Monday shortly after 33 Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha faced a similar action earlier in the day.

Those suspended from Rajya Sabha included Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh. The Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session. Both houses of the Parliament have adjourned for the day after the suspension of 78 Members for the rest of the session.

Earlier, the Upper House witnessed continued ruckus and sloganeering in the day as opposition MPs, like their counterparts in Lok Sabha, continued their protest over the Parliament security breach. Rajya Sabha saw three adjournments in the day before it was adjourned for the rest of the day after the MPs were suspended.

When Rajya Sabha resumed business at 4:30 pm after a brief adjournment, members of opposition parties, including the Congress, trooped into the well and started raising slogans. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested all members to return to their seats and allow smooth functioning of the House. "I appeal to members to take their seats. You cannot speak (from anywhere) other than your seat," he said, adding, "It has been a disturbing day for us."

Dhankhar further said his appeal to Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to meet him in his chamber has not been heard and the members did not cooperate on the issue related to mothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir. Following it, as many as 45 MPs were suspended for the remaining session, 11 of them suspended till the Committee of Privilege submits a report on them.

With opposition members not relenting, Dhankhar said, "It is not less than a crime against Bharat. We are weaponising disruption and disturbance. This can not be allowed to happen."

The Rajya Sabha action followed the suspension of 33 opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu and Sougata Ray, from Lok Sabha earlier in the day for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament's security breach issue. The opposition members disrupted the House's proceedings demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

While 30 members, including 10 from the DMK, nine from the Trinamool Congress, eight from the Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee. Last week, 13 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings. The total number of suspended opposition members now stands at 92 (46 in Lok Sabha, 46 in Rajya Sabha).

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed two Bills to extend provisions of the women's reservation law to the legislative assemblies of Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir amid a din as opposition members continued with their protest.