RAJYA SABHA CHAIRMAN ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF BJP MP KIRODI LAL MEENA

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he has accepted the resignation of BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena from the House with immediate effect.

"I have received a letter, dated December 6, personally submitted to me by Kirodi Lal Meena, representing the state of Rajasthan, resigning his seat in Rajya Sabha. I have accepted his resignation with immediate effect," Dhankhar said in the Upper House.