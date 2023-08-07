New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House to 2 pm after disruptions reigned over the agenda of the legislative business after the papers were laid on the table. Congress leader KC Venugopal who was present in the House raised a point of order soon after a motion to pardon Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil's suspension revoked.

Certain remarks made by Venugopal related to Manipur situation were expunged by the Chairman who said nothing will go on record amid huge sloganeering by the Opposition members. He urged the Opposition to keep calm.

Treasury benches sought to raise issues related to the "Red Diary" and the law and order prevailing in Rajasthan. BJP members sought a discussion on the atrocities reported against women in the State.

The Leader of the House Piyush Goyal squarely blamed the Opposition for not really debating but disrupting the proceedings of the House since it resumed its sitting for the Monsoon Session last month. "The government had agreed for a short duration discussion on Manipur, but opposition does not want discuss it," he said.

In the brief time it functioned Monday morning, the House revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil with a voice vote. The Congress Parliamentarian was suspended from Rajya Sabha after she was found videographing the proceedings and sharing the videos outside, during the last Budget Session of the House. She was suspended after the House passed a motion for suspension from the Budget session for violating rules of the House.

Congress and other opposition party members were up on their pressing for a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur. The proceedings in the Hose have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on the Manipur issue. Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.