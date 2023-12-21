RAJYA SABHA ADJOURNED SINE DIE

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of Parliament's Winter session. The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) after it passed three bills that seek to replace the colonial-era criminal laws -- the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

The House also cleared the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 that aims to reform the country's century-old telecom law to make the sector investor-friendly, prioritises user protection but also extends powers to the government to intercept communications. Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The Winter session began on December 4 and was scheduled to conclude on December 22. During the Winter session, 46 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour and misconduct. The opposition repeatedly demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House on the security breach on December 13.