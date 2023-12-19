RAJYA SABHA ADJOURNED AMID OPPOSITION PROTESTS OVER PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday as a handful of remaining opposition MPs continued to press for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach.

A day after 45 MPs were suspended from the Upper House of Parliament when they sought to raise the issue of the security breach, the opposition benches wore a deserted look on Tuesday.

The Congress had just a few members, including Digvijay Singh and Deependar Hooda, while some MPs from the TMC and the DMK were also present. As the official listed papers were being laid on the table at the start of the proceedings, they rose in their places shouting slogans and demanding that Shah come to the House and give a statement on the security breach.

They also protested against the unprecedented number of MPs being suspended for demanding a statement from the government while the BJP MP who had given the intruders a pass to enter Parliament continued to remain in the House.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow any one of them to speak and declared that the four notices he had received under rule 267 did not merit admittance.

A notice under rule 267 calls for suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised.

As MPs stood in the places to protest, Dhankhar said he had made fervent appeals that MPs in the Upper House should show exemplary conduct. This was met with more protests and as one MP started to move towards the Well of the House, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.