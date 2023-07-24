New Delhi: TThe political atmosphere in the Indian Parliament turned tense as the Centre and Opposition parties engaged in heated debates over crimes against women and the ethnic violence in Manipur. The issue escalated as several Opposition MPs, belonging to different parties, submitted strongly-worded adjournment notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for three consecutive working days.

In a separate show of protest, BJP MPs from Rajasthan gathered near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises to express their concern over growing atrocities against women in Rajasthan. The opposition demanded immediate dismissal of Congress government in Rajasthan.

Simultaneously, MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA also gathered at the Gandhi statue, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the situation in Manipur and suspend the N Biren Singh-led government in the state.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, reported that he received a total of 11 notices for discussion under Rule 176 and 27 under Rule 267 that day. BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sushil Modi had submitted notices to raise discussions on the violence that occurred during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. In response to the intense protests and disagreements, both houses were adjourned until 12 pm.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, has been reluctant to allow any motion under Rule 267 during his term, stating that such motions often lead to disruptions. The Opposition, however, firmly believes that MPs should be permitted to speak on the issue without any time-limit, and all other business should be suspended for the day, as allowed by Rule 267. Infact, Rule 267 gives a Rajya Sabha MP special power to suspend the pre-decided agenda of the House, with the approval of the Chairman.

On the other hand, the Centre insists on Rule 176, which permits short-duration discussions not exceeding two-and-a-half hours on a particular issue. Under Rule 176, any member desiring to raise a discussion on a matter of urgent public importance must submit a written notice to the Secretary-General, clearly specifying the matter and accompanied by an explanatory note justifying the discussion. The notice must also be supported by the signatures of at least two other members.

The crucial difference between the two rules lies in the scope of the discussion. While Rule 176 allows for an immediate or short-term discussion without any formal motion or voting, Rule 267 provides the power to suspend the pre-decided agenda of the House for a more extended debate, subject to the approval of the Chairman.

Also Read: Opposition demand for PM statement on Manipur violence triggers Rajya Sabha adjournment

The Opposition, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a debate in the House under Rule 267. They argue that Rule 267 allows for a more comprehensive discussion, even leading to voting if necessary. Kharge took to Twitter to criticize the government's stance, stating that a detailed statement by the Prime Minister followed by a debate in the Parliament under Rule 267 was their preferred course of action. He further criticized the Prime Minister for making statements outside the House while Parliament was in session, accusing him of indulging in "5D drama" to evade responsibility in critical situations.

Jairam Ramesh, another prominent Congress leader, supported the Opposition's demand for a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister regarding the developments in Manipur after May 3. He emphasized the need for a discussion to express the collective sense of pain, anguish, and desire for reconciliation. Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of employing "5D drama," which includes denying, distorting, diverting, deflecting, and defaming, to avoid responsibility. The Opposition alliance, represented by INDIA, stands firm on its demand for a proper debate and has challenged the Prime Minister to rise to the occasion and address the concerns of the nation and Manipur.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has said the BJP is in "reactive mode", and doing a "copycat" demonstration to deflect from the Manipur issue. "Sure signs that INDIA parties are doing it right,” he tweeted.

In response, Union Ministers and top BJP leaders asserted that the government was willing to engage in discussions on Manipur. However, they have not clearly stated whether they agree to the Opposition's specific demand for a longer discussion, suspending all other business for the day. The central government had initially expressed its willingness for a shorter discussion under Rule 176, but the Opposition was adamant in seeking a more extensive debate under Rule 267.