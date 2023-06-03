RAJNATH SINGH TO HOLD TALKS WITH US AND GERMAN COUNTERPARTS TO BOLSTER DEFENCE COOPERATION

New Delhi: To bolster defence cooperation with India, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will be visiting New Delhi. The leaders will hold bilateral talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Defence Minister's meeting with the US Secretary of Defence will be held on June 5 while talks with the German Federal Minister of Defence will take place on June 6.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Sunday, more than two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to Washington. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Austin will hold talks on Monday on a host of issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The US Defence Secretary will arrive in India on Sunday from Singapore on a two-day visit, it said. It will be Austin's second visit to India. His previous trip to the country was in March 2021. The ministry said Germany's Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will also visit New Delhi for bilateral talks with Singh that will take place on June 6. A host of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during Singh's meetings with Austin and Pistorius, it said.

The German Federal Minister of Defence will be on a four-day visit to India beginning June 5. He will arrive from Indonesia. Apart from his meeting with Rajanth Singh, Boris Pistorius is likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi. On June 7, he will travel to Mumbai where he is likely to visit headquarters, Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.