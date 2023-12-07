New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Rajnath said that the Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore.

He said that the Prime Minister has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and has assured all possible help from the Central government. “PM Modi has directed the MHA to release in advance the central share of the second installment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu.