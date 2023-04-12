RAJASTHAN CM GEHLOT CITES ACB RAIDS ON CORRUPT OFFICERS TO DISMISS PILOT CHARGE OF INACTION

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday side-stepped questions at a press conference on his party colleague Sachin Pilot's protest, saying his government's focus was on easing inflation and nothing else is going to distract him from it.

He also sought to dismiss Pilot's charge of government inaction in cases of corruption during the previous BJP dispensation, saying the Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided several corrupt officers, something which has not happened in any other place in the country.

"Our aim is to ease inflation. This is our only focus and we are not going to deviate from it," Gehlot said in reply to a question on Pilot's recent protest. Congress leader Pilot on Tuesday sat on a fast in Jaipur, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government for "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state. (PTI)