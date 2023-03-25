Sri Gangangar (Rajasthan): General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff gave away the prestigious ‘President’s Standards’ or ‘Nishan’ (military roll of honour) to four Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army, at Suratgarh military station in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The august ‘President’s Standards’ were presented to 49 Armoured Regiment, 51, 53 and 54 regiments. A large number of military veterans, dignitaries, guests and participants was present on the occasion. After the presentation of awards, an impressive 'Standards Presentation Parade' was held at the military station.

The mounted parade by the soldiers of the four Armoured Regiments was conducted to celebrate the occasion. General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, took guard of honour. During the parade, the immaculate movements of soldier-mounted tanks with all the grandeur showcased their regiment's firepower.

Armoured Corps- The Armoured Corps is the elite combat arms of the Indian Army. Officers and soldiers of the Armoured Corps played a stellar role showing exemplary valour and courage as well fortitude during wars as well as peacetime, said a statement from the Army.

The Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the Standard Presentation Parade. Speaking on the occasion, Gen Pande said, "Members of the Armoured Corps role during war and peacetime have been exceptional. The Army Corps has a rich legacy. The valour and sacrifice of the soldiers and officers of the Armoured Corps are praiseworthy during the war as well as peacetime."

The Army Chief also conveyed the best wishes to the ranks and families, besides the remarkable service of the Armed forces in safeguarding the nation. "The modern and highly professional Mechanised regiment always remains ready to meet future challenges. The sentinels of the nation are ready to defend our borders with their military prowess," Gen Pande summed up.