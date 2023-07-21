RAJAMOULI HEAPS PRAISE ON DIRECTOR NAG ASHWIN FOR KALKI 2898 AD COMMENTS ON PRABHAS LOOK

Hyderabad: The movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Prabhas has become the talk of the industry. The first glimpse of the film Kalki 2898 AD, which was unveiled at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con in America, was attracting the attention of the audience as well as film stars and directors. Many celebrities have already wished the film team on social media. Recently, director Rajamouli praised the team of 'Kalki', director Nag Ashwin and the production company Vyjayanthi Movies for doing a great job.

"Making such films is a big task. But you did it. Darling (Prabhas) Looks Adurs. "The only question left is when is the release date of the movie," he said. In turn, director Nag Ashwin said thanks. Famous directors and producers responded to Rajamouli's tweet. Shobhu Yarlagadda, the producer of 'Baahubali', made a funny comment saying 'Look... who is asking for the release date'. Retweeting it, director Harish Shankar replied, 'Ha..ha.. Well said Shobhugaru'. It is a known fact that Rajamouli keeps shooting each film for years together. Hence, everyone is teasing him when he tweeted about the release date.

Also read: Game-changing: Fans go gaga over Project K's first glimpse after dismissal response on Prabhas' first look

It is known that the makers had earlier announced that this movie will be released on Sankranti next year. However, neither the first-look posters released a few days ago nor the glimpse released on Friday revealed the release date. With that, there was confusion. Many movie analysts said that there are possibilities of release next year summer. Glimpse enhanced the expectations of the audience about the film. The visuals give a new feel. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani play key roles in the film, which is being made science fiction as the backdrop. Deepika Padukone is the heroine. It is the first Indian film to have its promotional film unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.