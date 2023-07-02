RAINS BATTER GUJARAT CAUSE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

New Delhi/Ahmedabad/Shimla: Incessant rains have lashed Gujarat, following which a flood-like situation has emerged in the western state. Due to heavy rains, which were witnessed in different parts of the state, several low-lying areas in cities and villages were inundated. They have also caused extensive damage to lives and properties in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Junagarh received 398 mm rains. The IMD further said that Jamnagar (269 mm), Kutch (239 mm), Valsad (247 mm) and Navsari (222 mm) also received extremely heavy rainfall. According to the weather body, heavy rains lashed Mehsana (172 mm), Amreli (197 mm), Rajkot (136 mm), Botad (135 mm), Dang (155 mm), Surat (123 mm) and Tapi (123 mm) districts.

Shah assures all possible help: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation prevailing in the state and said the Centre and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time. "Due to the heavy rains in Gujarat, the government is fully engaged in providing all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation in many places. I spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and inquired about the situation. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas," Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Officials said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts.

Rains cause havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Rains have caused heavy damage to roads and other properties in Himachal Pradesh. Officials said roads worth 113 crores have been washed away in the hill state. They also said due to heavy rains in Himachal, many roads have been closed due to landslides. 60 roads are still closed in different areas of the state. Maximum 34 roads are closed under the Mandi zone. 12 roads in Shimla zone, 5 roads in Kangra zone and 9 roads under Hamirpur zone are still closed. The road closure has affected the people of state and also the visitors.

Water projects damaged: Due to heavy rains in the state, 1,635 projects under the Jal Shakti Department have been damaged, including about 1,318 drinking water projects, officials said. 284 irrigation projects have also been damaged due to rain. 23 sewerage and 10 other projects have also been damaged due to rain. The rains has caused a loss of 100.97 crores to the Jal Shakti Department.

24 people, 353 animals dead: So far 24 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. 7 people were killed in Shimla district. Four people died in Chamba district, while three each in Hamirpur and Kullu districts. Mandi, Solan, Kangra, Kinnaur and Una districts have also reported rain-related deaths. 43 people have also been injured in the heavy rains. 353 animals, including sheeps and goats, have been killed.

48 houses and 22 cattle sheds damaged: So far 48 houses have been damaged in the Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, of which six houses have been completely damaged while 42have been partially damaged. Due to heavy rains, 22 gaushalas have also collapsed in different parts of the state.

