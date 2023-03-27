Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): VHP leader Sadhavi Prachi on Monday made a bizarre comment regarding Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha stating that if Rahul's lawyer in the defamation case in Surat court had stated that he was suffering from mental health issues, he would not have convicted and hence could have avoided disqualification.

"The lawyer roped in by the Congress party to represent Rahul in court, was solely responsible for bringing the situation to such a level. The lawyer pleading Rahu's case would have sought an apology from the court for his (Rahul)'s remarks on Modi surname. The lawyer messed up the case. The lawyers should has told the court that Rahul was suffering from mental health issues and he should be forgiven for his remarks."

As for gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought to UP's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail, for his appearance in a case on March 28, Prachi drew an analogy to his crimes with a motorist driving on a road. "Even a vehicle overturns while moving on a road. So, speed breakers are necessary to put a check on reckless driving."

Prachi said, "These are all karmic outcomes. Sins committed in the past will keep on haunting us. Remember his (read Atiq) past misdeeds. Several people were murdered by Atiq's cohorts. The gangster plundered the lives of several families in Uttar Pradesh. So, the past sins were revisiting him. It was bound to happen."

"Ramrajya has arrived in Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has been doing a commendable job. This year's Navratri festival, the UP government has been providing Rs 1 to devotees to hold religious events (Mata Jagaran event)." The VHP leader was in UP's Baghpat in connection with the hearing of a case on Monday.