New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter bio to 'Dis’Qualified MP'. The former Wayanad MP who has 23 million followers and following 269 Twitter accounts took this step two days after he was disqualified from the Parliament owing to a court conviction in a defamation case that has sentenced him to two years in jail.

Rahul's disqualification has come as a big blow to the Congress party which has described the move as a 'conspiracy' by the Narendra Modi government. The 52-year-old Congress leader had been under attack from the BJP owing to his 'democracy in danger' speech in London. The BJP has demanded an apology from him but the Congress has strictly denied it. This has also resulted in a stalemate in the parliament for over two weeks as it has been adjourned repeatedly over ruckus on Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Rahul Gandhi was held guilty by the Surat court on Thursday owing to a campaign speech he had given in 2019 at Karnataka's Kolar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. In his speech he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying why all thieves like Nirav Modi, and Lalit Modi, as well as Narendra Modi, have common surnames. Mr. Gandhi described his statement as a 'political satire' meaning no offense to anyone.

However, the BJP lost no opportunity to build up its case, alleging that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the entire Modi community in his speech. A BJP MLA from Gujarat took offense against Rahul Gandhi's statement and lodged a case against him in Surat. This led to legal troubles for Mr. Gandhi for around three years resulting in his ultimate disqualification.