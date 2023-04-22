RAHUL HAS NO ATTACHMENT TO POST OR HOUSE STICKS TO PRINCIPLES SAYS CONGRESS

New Delhi The Congress on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi has no attachment to a post or a government house never compromises with principles and that the people should learn from him “We all should learn from Rahul Gandhi He has shown that he has no attachment to a post or a house He could have said sorry and sat down quietly This would have allowed him to retain his Lok Sabha membership and the government house But his priority is not to compromise on the principles and fight against what he believes is wrong Congress media head Pawan Khera saidThe remark came hours before Rahul was to vacate his official 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow on Saturday after his disqualification as an MP from the Lok Sabha on March 24 The disqualification had come a day after a Surat court had convicted and sentenced him to a twoyear jail term in a 2019 defamation case involving the surname of PM Modi on March 23 The notice to vacate the official house by April 22 had come on March 27 to which Rahul had replied on March 28 that he would abide by the rules Also read Rahul to vacate 12 Tughlak Lane house Saturday as per rulesAccording to sources the final truckload of household articles was moved from Rahuls house to his mother Sonia Gandhis official house 10 Janpath where the leader had moved much of his luggage over the past week Rahuls sister and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who helped him pack the bags reached the 12 Tughlak Lane residence to be with her brother on Saturday Rahul would hand over the possession of the house to officials of the housing committee in the presence of senior party leaders said party sourcesThe party also tweeted in support of its former President saying “The entire country was Rahuls house and that he lives in the hearts of the people and has an unbreakable relationship with them The former MP is like a brother and a son to the people The nation is today saying that my house is Rahuls house The 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow was allotted to Rahul in 2004 when he first entered the Lok Sabha Rahul represented Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha till 2019 when he lost from his traditional seat but won from Wayanad in Kerala Earlier Congress had protested Rahuls conviction and subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha across the country