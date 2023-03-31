Bengaluru: Poll-bound Karnataka will witness a 'clash of the Titans' on April 9 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi will have different events that day, with the opposition party rescheduling Gandhi's programme that would now coincide with that of the PM.

Disqualified Congress MP Gandhi's scheduled event, 'Satyameva Jayate' at Kolar on April 5 has been postponed to April 9, a senior Congress functionary said on Friday. The new date for the event coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of "Project Tiger", which PM Modi will launch on April 9.

"Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership after the court sentenced him to two years jail for his speech. Hence, the party has decided to launch its fight to save the Constitution from Kolar," the party's state working president Saleem Ahmed told reporters in Kolar. He added the current developments in India made one think whether it is still a democratic country.

According to Congress sources, the party intentionally chose April 9 to launch its event when Modi will be in Mysuru. A no-holds-barred electoral battle between archrivals, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress is on the cards for the May 10 Assembly polls. "The phrase Satyameva Jayate is the slogan below the national emblem of four lions. So, we will see the power of truth similar to the strength of four lions coming together against Project Tiger," a senior Congress functionary, requesting anonymity, quipped.

Incidentally, it was at Kolar during the 2019 election campaign that Gandhi made the Modi surname remark which resulted in his conviction by a Gujarat local court recently, following which he was disqualified as a member of Parliament. He was representing Wayanad from Kerala in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)