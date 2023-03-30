Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday expressed hope that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will get "adequate punishment" by a court here which has "summoned" the latter next month in connection with a case lodged by the former.

Patna MP MLA Court has issued summons to Rahul Gandhi on the case filed by Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress leader is currently out on bail. He is accused of allegedly calling people with the Modi surname "thieves" during an election rally. Sharing the information, Sushil Modi’s lawyer, SD Sanjay, said, “The Court had taken cognisance of the matter & issued summon to Rahul Gandhi. He had come to Patna & was granted bail…Next hearing is on 12th April. His lawyer has been directed to make the accused appear before the court in person.”

In a video statement, Modi, now a Rajya Sabha member, disclosed that the MP/MLA court in Patna has asked Gandhi to appear in person on April 12 in connection with the petition lodged by the BJP leader following the then Congress president's controversial speech at Karnataka in 2019. "Gandhi has been summoned for the recording of statement under Section 317 CrPC. I am confident that like the court in Surat, the court here will hold him guilty and award adequate punishment (adequate punishment)", said Modi, who had filed his petition on April 18, 2019, five days after Gandhi made the impugned remarks at a rally in the thick of Lok Sabha polls.

Modi added "Gandhi and his party believe in dynasty politics and cannot bear the sight of an OBC, Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's chair. They, therefore, routinely engage in slander. Only the judiciary can effectively check this tendency". (Agency inputs)