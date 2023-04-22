RAHUL GANDHI VACATES OFFICIAL BUNGALOW AFTER DISQUALIFICATION AS MP

New Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as an MP after conviction in a defamation case vacated his official bungalow on Saturday He will hand over the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on April 22 according to sources i It may be recalled that the former Congress president was urged to vacate the precincts by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and twoyear sentence in the case pertaining to the Modi surname remark The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalowAccording to sources his belongings reportedly have already been shifted from his official residence to his mother Sonia Gandhis house at 10 Janpath A truck was seen moving out of the building with his belongings Rahul Gandhi has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decadesAlso read CBI summons for former Guv Satya Pal Malik a message to keep mum CongressThe disqualification had come a day after a Surat court had convicted and sentenced him to a twoyear jail term in a 2019 defamation case involving the surname of PM Modi on March 23 The 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow was allotted to Rahul in 2004 when he first entered the Lok Sabha Rahul represented Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha till 2019 when he lost his traditional seat but won from Wayanad in Kerala On March 28 Rahul replied in writing saying he had “happy memories of the 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow since 2004 but would abide by the rules The Congress has said that Rahul was targeted because he was pressing for a JPC probe into the alleged link between PM Modi and his businessman friend Gautam Adani Over the past few days Rahuls lawyers had appealed to the Surat Sessions court to quash the March 23 order of the trial court However the Sessions Court on April 20 rejected Rahuls appeal If the party lawyers had obtained a stay of conviction from the Sessions court Rahuls disqualification from the Lok Sabha could have been challenged and probably there would have been no need to vacate the official house by the April 22 deadline Party sources said they had anticipated that Rahuls plea may be rejected and hence had prepared in advance for shifting his belongings and vacating the official residence by the deadline The process of appealing against the Sessions court order in the Gujarat High Court will take a few more days sources said