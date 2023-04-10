RAHUL GANDHI TO VISIT WAYANAD FOR FIRST TIME AFTER DISQUALIFICATION ON APRIL 11

Kalpatta (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday, for the first time after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. The Congress workers will organise a grand roadshow and a public meeting. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also attend the event.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka will greet the Congress workers at the roadshow 'Satyameva Jayate'. Thousands of people will gather for the roadshow on Tuesday at 3 pm from Kalpatta SKMJ High School. The national flag will be used instead of party flags in the roadshow. Another programme 'Cultural Democratic Defence' is being organised as part of the conference after the roadshow.

Leading cultural leaders of Kerala will participate in the event. Tens of thousands of workers from five districts of Malabar will participate in the programme. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will speak at the conference. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, opposition leader VD Satheesan, Muslim League state president Panakkad, Syed Sadikhali Shihab Thangal, RSP leader NK Premachandran also will participate. The United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders informed that the preparations for the programme have been completed.

Rahul Gandhi lost membership in the Lower House of Parliament after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The case pertained to a remark he made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.