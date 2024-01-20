Lakhimpur (Assam): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is in the midst of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will visit Bordowa Satra in Assam's Nagaon district, the birthplace of Sri Sankardev on the Pran Pratishtha day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

"January 22 is the ninth day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At 7 am, Rahul Gandhi will be going to Bordowa Satra in Nagaon district, which is the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardev and pay his tributes to him," Ramesh told news agency ANI on Saturday at Assam's Lakhimpur.

Elaborating on the importance of Gandhi's visit to the birthplace of one of the country's most prominent social reformers, Ramesh said, "Sankaradev is one of our country's great religious gurus and social reformers and his contributions during the 15th and 16th centuries is a source of inspiration even today. His teachings are significant in today's context."

On allegations that prominent leaders of the Congress are against the Ram Temple due to their arrogance, Ramesh added, "The only one person in our country who is arrogant is the Prime Minister."

Speaking on the Congress junking the idea of 'One Nation One Election', Ramesh said, "The Congress President has sent a three-page detailed letter to the Commission on why we are against One Nation One Election. It is against democracy and we will oppose it with full force."