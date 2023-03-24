New Delhi: Amid the disqualification controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a brief visit to the Parliament on Friday morning. This visit came just one day after a court in Surat convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. The charges stemmed from alleged remarks Gandhi made about the "Modi" surname during a pre-election rally in Karnataka's Kolar.

Despite the looming threat of losing his Lok Sabha membership, Gandhi attended Parliament on the day after his conviction. Gandhi who left after the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon amid protests, represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the Lok Sabha.

Though according to Indian law, if a Member of Parliament is convicted of any offence and is sentenced for at least two years, he attracts disqualification, according to Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 but legal experts are divided in their opinion on the question of his disqualification.

Though the Lok Sabha Secretariat has not yet made any announcement regarding Gandhi's disqualification, but experts say that it can disqualify him based on the Surat court's order. Some legal experts believe that he "automatically" stands disqualified as an MP due to his conviction and the two-year sentencing. However, others suggest that he can avoid suspension if he manages to get the conviction overturned. In addition, if his conviction is not overturned by any higher court, Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for the next eight years.

Supreme Court Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said that Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has ended today and he cannot be attending Lok Sabha session now. He can appeal to the sessions court in the 30 days granted to him by the Surat court but is now disqualified as an MP and barred from contesting elections.

Advocate Upadhyay said that after 2013 Lily Thomas judgement, it has become very clear that after the conviction, membership of Parliament ends and he cannot contest elections for next 6 years. Earlier convicted MP had a time of 3 months to appeal in which he won't be considered disqualified. Gandhi will be considered disqualified till a higher court stays his conviction or grants him acquittal.

However, Constitutional Expert Subhash Kashyap had a different opinion. Speaking to Etv Bharat Kashyap said, “The punishment has not been implemented yet. The verdict is still suspended. He is convicted but the sentence has not been implemented, because the court has given Rahul Gandhi thirty days, in which he can appeal in the higher courts”.

“After the High Court, they can go to the Supreme Court. The sentence will remain suspended till the appeal goes to the higher courts. When the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict and confirms the decision of the lower court, then the punishment will come into force,” he added.

“If bail was not granted, the court would have informed the speaker and then the speaker would have announced his disqualification. There is a provision in the People's Act that if any MP or MLA is punished for two years or more, he will be considered ineligible for membership of any house.”

However, Congress has indicated that they plan to challenge the local court's verdict in a sessions court. If his appeal for a freeze on the order is not accepted there, they will move to the Supreme Court. Gandhi has maintained his innocence and remains committed to fighting the charges against him.

The defamation case against Gandhi has been controversial from the outset, with many questioning the motivations behind the complaint. In his first comment after the verdict, Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."