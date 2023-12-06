New Delhi: A memoir by Sharmistha on her father, Pranab Mukherjee, delves into the aspirations of the 13th President of India on becoming the Prime Minister, Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi, and the latter's mother Sonia shying away from the PM post, a lot more. Here is a sneak preview into the upcoming by book -- by Sharmistha who quit politics in 2021 as Congress spokersperson -- titled "In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers".