Rahul Gandhi, not becoming PM, Sonia: What Pranab Mukherjee wrote in his diary- 10 points
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi, not becoming PM, Sonia: What Pranab Mukherjee wrote in his diary- 10 points
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
New Delhi: A memoir by Sharmistha on her father, Pranab Mukherjee, delves into the aspirations of the 13th President of India on becoming the Prime Minister, Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi, and the latter's mother Sonia shying away from the PM post, a lot more. Here is a sneak preview into the upcoming by book -- by Sharmistha who quit politics in 2021 as Congress spokersperson -- titled "In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers".
- "No, she will not make me the PM," was Pranab's cryptic response when Sharmistha asked him about his chances of becoming the prime minister in 2004 after Sonia Gandhi's decision to withdraw from the prime ministerial race. In the book, she offers a glimpse into the illustrious life of her father, where she also says that he did not have any rancour against Sonia Gandhi for not making him the prime minister, and definitely not against the man chosen - Manmohan Singh.
- Sharmistha has put together the thoughts of her father from his diary entries and personal stories narrated to her besides her own research and has attempted to unravel new, hitherto unknown facets of Pranab's political life including his unfulfilled ambition of becoming India's prime minister.
- The book's account also deals with the personality cult around the Nehru-Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi's lack of charisma and political understanding among other things, according to the book's publishers Rupa Publications. Pranab Mukherjee who served as India's finance minister, external affairs minister, defence minister, and Commerce minister demitted office as India's 13th president, 2012 - 2017. He passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.
- When Sonia said no to PM chair- Congress won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and as the president of the single largest party, Sonia Gandhi was tipped to be the prime minister with full support from the coalition partners. She chose not to. Her decision surprised the nation. In her book, Sharmistha writes: "Following Sonia's decision to withdraw from the prime ministerial race, there was intense speculation within the media and political spheres."
- When Pranab said it'll be Manmohan Singh- "The names of Dr Manmohan Singh and Pranab were being discussed as the top contenders for the position. I did not have the chance to meet Baba for a couple of days as he was terribly busy, but I spoke to him over the phone. I asked him excitedly if he was going to become the PM. His response was blunt, 'No, she will not make me the PM. It'll be Manmohan Singh.' He added, 'But she should announce it fast. This uncertainty is not good for the country'."
- Pranab came to terms and was not disappointed- According to Sharmistha, her father did not harbour any disappointment about not being named the prime minister and it did not reflect in his entries in the diary. "If there's no expectation, there's no disappointment as well," Pranab was quoted as sayint to a journalist in the book, which will be launched on Mukherjee's birth anniversary on December 11, says. "It is generally believed that Pranab had a chance to become the PM earlier in 1984 as well, after Indira Gandhi's assassination, and not just in 2004," according to the book.
- Paranab did want to become Prime Minister- Sharmistha asked her father whether he wanted to become the PM. "His response was emphatic. He said, 'Of course, I would like to be the prime minister. Any politician worth his salt has this ambition. But just because I want it does not necessarily mean I am going to get it," she writes, and concludes: "Pranab Mukherjee definitely had the desire to be the PM, but he also came to terms with the fact that he was not going to become one."
- On 17 May 2004, he wrote, "Sonia Gandhi decides to withdraw from Prime Ministerial candidature. BJP's vicious campaign. Myself, Manmohan, Arjun, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi were called. We are stunned."
On 18 May, he wrote, "Sonia Gandhi sticks to her decision. Countrywide agitation. Allies are also shocked. CPP meeting emotionally surcharged. Appeal to her to reconsider. Work up to 1 am."
"On 19 May, almost with a sigh of relief, he wrote, 'Issues resolved. Manmohan Singh becomes PM designate. Manmohan and Soniaji met President and the President was pleased to give mandate to form the government to Manmohan Singh'," the book says.
- Sonia's sacrifice- "Most surprising was the amazing sacrifice of Sonia Gandhi by refusing to accept the Prime Ministership of the country despite pressure from within the party and outside. Her decision saved the country from a bitter confrontation between BJP and Congress," Pranab wrote in his diary. Sonia Gandhi was "intelligent, hardworking and keen to learn. Once he told me that unlike many political leaders, her biggest strength was that she knew and recognized her weaknesses and was willing to work hard to overcome them. She knew that she lacked political experience but worked hard to understand the complexities of Indian politics and society," Sharmistha adds as her father's account.
- Pranab's views on Rahul Gandhi-"Pranab described Rahul Gandhi as 'very courteous' and 'full of questions', which he saw as Rahul's desire to learn. Yet, he felt that Rahul was 'yet to mature politically'. Rahul continued to meet Pranab at Rashtrapati Bhavan, though not very frequently. Pranab advised him to join the Cabinet and gain some first-hand experience in governance. Rahul obviously did not heed the advice, as we all know," the book says. "During one of these visits on 25 March 2013, Pranab noted, 'He has interest in diverse range of subjects but moves very quickly from one subject to another. I don't know how much he listened and absorbed'," it adds. (with Agency inputs)
Loading...