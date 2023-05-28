New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he was considering the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "coronation". "Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet from his personal handle.

19 Opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Left, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and others boycotted the inauguration event.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the grand new Parliament building in Central Vista. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla right outside the 'puja pandal' where the havan to multi-faith prayer including the inauguration of planks were held.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at PM Modi over the inauguration of new Parliament building. "A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023," Ramesh said.

Leaders of other Opposition parties including Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasabheb Thackeray) have also hit out at the Prime Minister over inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Rashtriya Janata Dal equated the new Parliament building to a 'Coffin'.

