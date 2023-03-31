Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by tagging him as a 'morally corrupted person'. The Chief Minister was speaking at the Srimanta Sankar Dev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday when he made the statement.

"Rahul Gandhi is a morally corrupt man. In 2013, he humiliated Dr Manmohan Singh by demanding MPs be immediately disqualified post conviction. In 2023 as chickens have come home to roost, rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge ji to protest against his own stand," the Chief Minister wrote in the caption of a tweet featuring a video of him speaking to the media.

"In my political career I have never seen any morally corrupted person like Rahul Gandhi,’’ Sarma can be heard saying in the video. The comment came against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as the Member of Parliament after a Surat court convicted him in a 'defamation' case pertaining to a comment he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during a public meeting in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Sarma threatened to file a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleges corruption cases against him outside the assembly. Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a political rally here on April two, had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.

''Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly,'' the Assam chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here. He said that one should not speak against anybody inside the assembly where the accused is not there to defend himself.

''Let Kejriwal come here on April 2 and say that I am corrupt. The next day, I will file a defamation case against him as I have done against (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia,'' Sarma said. Sarma had filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia, the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, at the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, in August last year for levelling some allegations against him at a press conference in New Delhi. The BJP leader was then the health minister.

There is no case against me before any agency or court, Sarma said. The chief ministers of Assam and Delhi have often sparred on Twitter over issues related to education and health. (With Agency Inputs)