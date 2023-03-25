Here are the excerpts from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is addressing the media for the first time since his disqualification from the Lok Sabha:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of my next speech which is on Adani and this is what has scared him. I have seen it in his eyes, Rahul said. Understand this first, he said. This is why I have been disqualified (from the Parliament), he said. Whether it is inside or outside the Parliament, I would do what I need to do.

Adani has shell companies and who invested Rs 20,000 crore in those shell companies. Adani's is infrastructure business. This is my question, Rahul Gandhi said in his maiden press meet. I showed this proof in the House. When Narendra Modi was first made the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he added.

My first question there is a Chinese national involved. Second question, what is the relationship between Narendra Modi and Adani. I showed picture of Narendra Modi relaxing with Adani and also with the State Bank Chairman in Australia.

My speech was expunged. I wrote a letter to the Speaker with a detailed explanation, which has point-by-point rebuttal to the work. I have not invented this. My points were backed by the research already available in the form of articles.

Ministers were lying in the Parliament. I asked Speaker. As per rules of the Parliament, when a member's name is taken and is being accused of, then the member in question has the right to reply. This is the rule. I again met the Speaker in his chamber. Explained the same thing to him again. He told me he cannot do that.

My question was simple. Disqualify. Put me in Jail. This is just distraction tactics. You cannot scare me. They accuse me of having asked foreign forces to help. I have categorically said it is India's problem and India has to address it by itself. I will keep asking. I am here for the Country. I'm not scared of them. They are used to people who are scared of them. I'm here to protect

Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the AICC headquarters for the media interaction at 12.45 pm. Earlier, he met Priyanka at his residence and held discussions with her ahead of the planned press conference. Senior Congress leaders flanked the disqualified parliamentarian during the interaction.

The grand old party has been staging protests across the Country terming the action as a knee capping reaction of the ruling BJP government in the Centre which could not face Rahul over Adani imbroglio, which the Opposition was trying to stick it on to the saffron party.

The Congress has planned to move the Court against the conviction of a lower court which handed out the maximum term of 2 years holding Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation. The controversial remarks were made by Rahul during the electioneering in the 2019 General elections while listing out the likes of Nirav and Lalit. Citing the conviction, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has declared the Parliamentarian as disqualified.

He was disqualified on Friday and this will be his first reaction to the development. He had earlier told the media that he would say whatever he had to say in the Parliament with regard to the allegations from the ruling dispensation that the Congress leader has defamed the country during his recent overseas interactions with various stakeholders in the UK.

