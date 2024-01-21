Itanagar (Arunachal): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday met Amoni Diru Pullom, whose father-in-law has been missing since 2015 after allegedly being abducted by China's People's Liberation Army, at his campsite near the Arunachal Pradesh capital. Expressing concern, Gandhi also promised to raise the matter with the authorities.

The Congress leader, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was camping near Itanagar where the march had halted for the night. The father-in-law of Pullom, an advocate, was allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army in 2015 and has not been heard from since. Sources said she spoke to Gandhi about the harrowing experience and the many times she has reached out to multiple channels for help.

Gandhi listened to her grievances and tried to understand her pain and frustration, the sources added. Pullom has been protesting against the abduction and has sought her father-in-law's early return. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed the second leg of its Assam journey on Sunday, after a night halt in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.