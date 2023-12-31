RAHUL GANDHI MAKES ORANGE MARMALADE WITH HIS MOTHER SONIA GANDHI

Hyderabad: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made an Orange Marmalade along with his mother Sonia Gandhi and their party on Sunday shared a video about it on the eve of the New Year.

"It's my sister's recipe and I am just implementing it. She found the recipe and she improved it. This is my mother's favourite jam. That's a fact. The BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too," Rahul Gandhi says to his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi cheekily responds, "They will throw at us." To which Rahul Gandhi responds with a smile, "That's good, then we can pick it up again." Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are seen cutting small oranges together and Sonia also mentions that it is her daughter Priyanka's recipe.

Rahul Gandhi then makes the Orange Marmalade and Sonia Gandhi says that it needs to be cooked for 25 minutes. In between Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi is stubborn just like her. But she describes Rahul Gandhi as very affectionate and caring.

Sonia Gandhi also mentions that when she is unwell, both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi take care of her. On quizzed who is the best cook in the House, Rahul quips it was Sonia Gandhi's mother.

Sonia Gandhi also conceded that when she came to India it took her time to adjust to Indian food, especially chillies. Sonia also noted that initially, she did not like green coriander and pickles, but now she likes them.

Sonia Gandhi, wife of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi adds that when she comes back to India from abroad, she has 'aahar ki dal' and rice.

Rahul Gandhi added that when he was studying in England, he learned it.