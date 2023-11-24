New Delhi: Reacting to the show cause notice of the Election Commission (EC) to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' (associated with bad luck) and 'Jebkatra' (pickpocket) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition party defended its leader saying his comments were not directed at PM Modi.

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge came in support of Gandhi a day after the EC notification came.

The poll panel sought a response from the Congress by 6 pm on Saturday. "There will be a proper response to the notice. Everyone knows what the five CMs and other leaders (of BJP) said during election campaigning. We will respond to the notice," Gehlot said.

In his reply to the relevant query from the media, Kharge said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) didn't mention anybody's name. He just said 'panauti'. Why the BJP is so hassled by the use of this word."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the poll panel against the former Congress president, saying it was "unbecoming" of a "very senior leader" to use such language.

The EC reminded Gandhi that the Model Code of Conduct prohibits leaders from making unverified allegations against political rivals.