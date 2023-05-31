Hyderabad: Delimitation exercise should be fair and not flippant, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while a participant wanted to know the leader's reaction towards the proposed delimitation in 2026 which would see combine south losing out on its representation to the most populous states.

Rahul also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prostration before "Sengol" besides terming the entire event of new Parliament House inauguration as a diversionary tactic. The participant wondered to know the rationale behind the provision of seating 888 in the newly inaugurated Parliament building. He also wanted to know whether proportionate representation in terms of population was fair or not.

"I'd have to look at exactly how they are thinking about doing it. But I think one has to be very very careful, when one changes the representative structure of a country. I'd be quite interested in understanding exactly how they had come up with the number 800 and what are the criteria that they are using," Rahul said.

Should be fair not flippant- These things should not be done flippantly. India is a conversation. India is a negotiation between languages; between its people, and between its history and cultures. And, that negotiation has to be fair. Meaning, all parts of India and all states of India should feel that there is fairness in the process of negotiation. If I see how exactly, they are coming up with 800 and what is the design then I would be able to answer if I agree with the number 800 but I have not seen how they have calculated it.

Real issues-"It depends how the ratios change. It is currently based on population. But you will have to see how these ratios change. I think the Parliament House is a distraction. The real issues in India are unemployment, price rise, spread of anger and hatred, crumbling educational system, price of education and price of health. BJP can't really discuss these issues, that's why they have to do this whole sceptre thing. Lying down and doing all that, Rahul said with a smirk. Aren't you happy I'm not lying down.