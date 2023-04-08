Raipur: Puri seer Swami Nischalanand Saraswati was speaking about the traits of political leaders. "Politicians adopt divide and rule policy. They instigate violence, clashes and fighting. Political leaders always rake up Dalit versus non-Dalit issues, intellectuals versus ordinary workers and other things to fulfil their vested interests," said Swami Nischalanand while attending a function in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

"Political leaders were responsible for creating a mess. I feel pity for them. They don't know the definition of politics. But, they call themselves politicians," the seer added. "Altogether 13 top industrial houses are controlling the world. Politicians are adept at giving contracts to these companies. Several national and international companies are ruling the roost in the country. Politicians know to give contracts to these companies. But they don't know to govern the country," said Nischalanand Saraswati.

When reporters asked Nischalanand Saraswati about Ramrajya and Hindu Rashtra remarks issued by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, recently, Puri seer said, "The opinions on Hindu Rashtra were divided. The Hindu Rashtra concept has got several divisions. Avimukteshwaranandji is my guru. So, don't try to create a rift between the guru and his disciple by forcing me to say something on the issue. What is deemed to happen, I spoke about them only. What I speak, it will happen."

Elaborating on quota in Hindu Rashtra, Nischalanand said, "Eighteen months ago I spoke about Hindu Rashtra. Now, people started asking me quota system in Hindu Rashtra. Sanatana Dharma has an in-built quota system. Although I was in favour of reservation. But, reservation caused more harm than good to society. People's talent was undermined and it was not a practical idea." Describing the qualities of a politician, Puri seer said, "A well-educated and culturally modest person dedicating his whole life for the welfare of society as well as following Rajdharma. Mahabharata and Matsya Purana explain everything about politics and Rajdharma."