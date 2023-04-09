Bathinda (Punjab): Punjab is on a high alert as security arrangements in Bathinda have been stepped up ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in the state, following an unverified video of Khalistani preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh urging followers to spread the word for the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the Sikh community. Additional Director General of Police, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, said the security arrangement is a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab.

"We have made elaborate security arrangements. We are here for the convenience of people. We want more and more people to visit the state on Baisakhi. It will send out a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab. No restrictions have been imposed," said the ADGP on security arrangements in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi celebrations on April 14.

Earlier, on April 2, amid speculations that the fugitive Waris Punjab De chief was likely to surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal said that if the Khalistan leader wants to surrender, they will help him do so in accordance with the law.

"We are working continuously for the safety and security of the people in Amritsar. Right now, we are more focused on the management of traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal wants to surrender, we will do our bit according to the law," he said. Earlier, the fugitive Khalistan leader purportedly appeared in a new video saying he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world". Amritpal said those who think that he ran away or left his friends should "get that thing" out of their minds.

The KhaIistan leader, who was declared a fugitive by Punjab Police, said no one should have any apprehension that he ran away from his people. "Soon I will appear in front of the world. I'm not the kind of person who will go abroad and put out videos," he said. "Many people had said that I got my hair cut. Before getting the hair cut, I will get my head cut," he said. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Also read: Will soon appear before world, says Amritpal Singh in new video