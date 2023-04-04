Gurdaspur: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Bhupinder Singh shot his wife, son and their pet dog dead in the Bhumbali village of Gurdaspur on Tuesday. The official has also allegedly kidnapped a girl who witnessed the murders of his family from the village. The deceased have been identified as Baljit Kaur (40) and son Balpreet Singh (19), though the murder motif is yet to be ascertained.

SSP Gurdaspur, who was nudged about the matter by the local villagers, immediately alerted the administration after an initial probe into the matter. The administration has taken possession of both the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

Speaking about the incident, Sarpanch Paramjit Singh said he had received information that ASI Bhupinder Singh, who lives in the village, killed his wife and son with his working gun at home. "Some said he also killed his pet dog. There was a girl who happened to be around when he shot his family. He has also kidnapped her and is currently on the run," the Sarpanch said, further adding that the incident has created an atmosphere of terror in the entire village.

SSP Gurdaspur Harish Kumar said that the police immediately reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The dead bodies were taken into possession by the police, and sent for post-mortem. The officials are now trying to find the whereabouts of the accused in order to arrest him. "We are taking help from the locals as well as the CCTV cameras installed in the neighborhood to trace the accused. We will be able to comment on the murder motif only after we arrest him," the SSP said.