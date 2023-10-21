PUNE DELHI FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING IN MUMBAI AFTER PASSENGER CLAIMS BOMB IN BAG

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A passenger claimed he had a bomb in a bag mid-air forcing a Delhi-bound Akasa flight carrying 185 passengers from Pune to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday.

The flight, which was diverted to the Mumbai airport, landed in the early hours of Saturday after some 40 minutes following takeoff from the Pune airport, Akasa Airlines said in a statement. The flight finally departed for its original destination around 6 a.m. after the bomb claim turned out to be a hoax.

"At around 2.30 am today a CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control, after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched in the presence of the Bomb Detection and Disposable Squad (BDDS) team, as well as police officers. But during an investigation, the police did not find any suspicious object," a police officer said.

The passenger who claimed there was a bomb in his bag was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the plane landed at the Mumbai airport as he complained of chest pain. According to police, a relative accompanying the passenger on the flight told police that he had taken medicine due to chest pain. In a statement, Akasa Airlines confirmed the incident.