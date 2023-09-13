PUDUCHERRY HAS CARVED A NICHE FOR ITSELF IN HEALTH CARE SERVICES CM RANGASAMY

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Union Territory has carved a niche for itself in implementing health care services by establishing sufficient number of primary health care centres in all urban and rural areas. Addressing a gathering after witnessing the virtual inauguration of 'Ayushman Bhava' by President Droupadi Murmu here, the CM said the territorial government was in collaboration with the Centre "evolving schemes catering to the health care of the people."

He said that the Ayushman Bharath scheme would be intensively implemented to ensure that all sections of people were covered. All hospitals, including centrally administered JIPMER would extend the benefit of 'Ayushman Bharath Abhiyan' to the people. Noting that Puducherry had established a name in health care programmes and carved a niche for itself the Chief Minister said, "we are not complacent as we are keen that our health facilities should further improve."

He called upon doctors to have a mindset of meeting the people at their doorsteps as the government was meeting the demands of medical practitioners particularly in ensuring sufficient emoluments to them. The government encourages medical education by paying the tuition fees of students joining the medical course in private institutions. "There would be no impediment on any account for students yearning for medical education," he added.

The government would set up one more medical college in Puducherry and already one government run institution was functioning here to meet the demand for medical education, the CM said. Lauding the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava' scheme by the President, Rangasamy said, "Puducherry government would join hands with the Centre to implement the centrally sponsored health schemes."

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed the initiatives of the Centre and State governments and said people's cooperation was very essential in successful implementation of the Ayushman Bhava scheme. Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam also spoke on the occasion. Ministers, legislators and health department officials were also present. (PTI)