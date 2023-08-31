Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy has applauded the recent decision by the central government to slash the price of household gas cylinders by a substantial Rs 200. The move comes as a welcome relief for the residents of the Union Territory.

In a statement, the Chief Minister lauded the central government's "commitment to improve the quality of life for citizens". He highlighted the proactive measures taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically mentioning the 'Ujjwala Scheme,' which has provided 9.1 crore cooking gas connections to date, aimed at benefitting impoverished families.

Under the Ujjwala scheme, recipients already enjoy a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder. The recent announcement entails an additional subsidy of Rs 200, effective from August 30, further lightening the financial burden on households. This reduction has been hailed as a special gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coincide with the festive occasions of Onam and Raksha Bandhan.

In addition to the central government's initiative, the Puducherry state government had already implemented a scheme offering cooking gas subsidies of Rs 300 for red card holders and Rs 150 for yellow card holders. With the central government's intervention, citizens of Puducherry stand to gain significant economic relief.

Also read: LPG price cut by Rs 200; Centre calls it 'gift by PM on Raksha Bandhan and Onam'

Currently, the cost of a cooking gas cylinder in Puducherry stands at Rs 1,115. With the new subsidy structure, red ration card holders can expect a notable reduction from Rs 500 to Rs 615 per cylinder, while yellow ration card holders will see a reduction from Rs 350 to Rs 715 per cylinder.

Expressing the gratitude of Puducherry's citizens, Rangaswamy conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing and addressing the economic challenges faced by the region.