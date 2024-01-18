New Delhi: The central government in a official notification has announced that all public sector banks, insurance companies will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 in view of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on the day.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order in respect of central institutions and central industrial establishments. The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha celebration, a notification from the finance ministry, said on Thursday.