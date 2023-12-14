PROCEEDS OF CRIME TO THE TUNE OF OVER RS 1 LAKH CRORE ATTACHED BY ED SINCE 2014 GOVT IN RS

New Delhi: More than Rs 1.16 lakh crore worth "proceeds of crime" has been provisionally attached by the Directorate of Enforcement since 2014, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Four persons have been extradited to India by the ED and extradition orders have been passed for three more by the competent courts, from January 1, 2019 to till date, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. During the period from January 1, 2014 to October 31, 2023, the ED has provisionally attached proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1,16,792 crore and confiscated assets amounting to Rs 16,637.21 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the minister said.