PRO KHALISTANI EXTREMISTS BLOCK INDIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER FROM ENTERING GURUDWARA IN SCOTLAND

New Delhi: Amid a diplomatic tussle between India and Canada, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from entering the Gurudwara in Scotland by Pro-Khalistani extremists on Friday. A video related to that has gone viral on social media wherein a pro-Khalistan activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.

Meanwhile, UK Govt’s Faith Advisor Colin Bloom on Saturday asked the UK Government to do more to act against Khalistani extremists, who tried to attack and manhandled Indian High Commissioner to the UK. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Colin said, "So that we are clear. The Sikh Gurdwara Committee in a Glasgow Gurdwara put on a community reception to host the Indian High Commissioner @VDoraiswami. A group of out-of-town own Pro Khalistan activists turn up and physically intimidate the local Sikh Committee. Tiny and aggressive minorities are not representative of (community). The UK Government needs to do more to deal with these extremist fringe elements."

There is no immediate reaction from India's Ministry of External Affairs. According to sources, a police complaint has been filed as it is a security matter of the High Commissioner. India's ties with Canada have been pushed to a new low after Trudeau alleged India of being involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi vehemently rejected the allegation calling it absurd and motivated. Trudeau has offered no evidence to support his allegation against India.