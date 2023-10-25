New Delhi: Days after Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a rally in Rajasthan blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging in "empty rhetorics", the BJP delegation comprising Union minister Arun Ram Meghwal, Hardeep Singh Puri and others met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, at the Election Commission's headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after meeting the CEC, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Today we met members of the Election Commission regarding a statement by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 20 that violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People's Act. We want to ask ECI if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is above the Model Code of Conduct? We demand ECI to take action against her..."

Similarly, Union minister Hardeep Puri said, "Priyanka Gandhi deliberately picked up a piece of news which had already been declared fake in the public domain. She reiterated it and tried to create a problem...She was trying to rake up something which is non-existent. It was a fake piece of news. Priyanka Gandhi was putting it through religious sentiments and bringing it into the political discourse at a time when the model code of conduct is operational. The Election Commission will look into this and the steps it takes, whether it is issuing a notice or filing an FIR, those are decisions which will emanate from the Election Commission..."

It is pertinent to note that Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa on October 20 said, "I don't know if it's true or not, that the Prime Minister visited the Dev Narayan Temple here."

She further said, "I watched on TV that after six months, the envelope deposited by the Prime Minister was finally opened. People were wondering what could be inside that envelope. The Prime Minister, a significant leader of our nation, had made a donation there, and when the envelope was revealed, it contained only Rs 21."