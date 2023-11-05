New Delhi : Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Sunday termed it as 'horrific and shameful' that whole family lines have been finished off, hospitals and ambulances have been bombed, and refugee camps were targeted in Palestine. Without naming any country for this, she said that the international community should enforce immediate ceasefire in Palestine or else it will not have moral authority any further.

In a strongly-worded message, Priyanka accused the "so-called leaders of the free world" of financing the "genocide" of thousands in Palestine of which nearly 5000 are children have been massacred.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is horrific and shameful beyond words that almost 10,000 civilians of which nearly 5000 are children have been massacred, whole family lines have been finished off, hospitals and ambulances have been bombed, refugee camps targeted and yet the so-called leaders of the “free” world continue to finance and support the genocide in Palestine."

She further commented that a ceasefire is the very least step that should be immediately enforced by the international community or it will have no moral authority left.

On the 30th day of the ongoing war with Hamas militant group, Israeli warplanes continued to strike targets in the Gaza strip ignoring appeals from the US for a humanitarian ceasefire. Israel stuck to its demand for immediate release of the hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 flash strike in return for any consideration of the halting of airstrikes.