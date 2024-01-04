Lakshadweep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that during his recent visit to Lakshadweep, he tried 'snorkelling' and described it as an exhilarating experience.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The PM also said his "early morning walks along the pristine beaches were moments of pure bliss".

The Prime Minister also said that he was in awe of the "stunning beauty "of the islands in Lakshadweep. "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM said in another post on X.

According to PM Narendra Modi, the focus of his government is to uplift the lives of the people in Lakshadweep. "Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister during his visit also interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. "Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women empowerment, improved agricultural practices and more. The life journeys I heard were truly moving," the Prime Minister added.

PM Narendra Modi added that Lakshadweep's tranquility is mesmerising. "In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," he added.