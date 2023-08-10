'Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury repeatedly disrespected? Did someone call from Kolkata?' PM Modi's swipe at Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday while responding to the opposition's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha said the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was being "repeatedly disrespected" by his own party.

Modi was taking a dig at Congress for "not letting" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speak in Parliament on Wednesday. "The name of the leader of the largest opposition party was not on the list of the speakers," PM Modi said.

Taking a swipe at Chowdhury, Modi said he was not given an opportunity to speak. "Yesterday after Amit Shah told he was he was given the opportunity to speak. I don't know why Adhir Babu is cornered. Did they receive a call from Kolkata? Sometimes he is removed as the floor leader. We have full compassion for him," the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi was responding to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Earlier today, the PM's office had announced that the Prime Minister would take part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence. "At around 4 pm this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence," the PMO posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

