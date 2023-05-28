New Delhi: Praising the Education Ministry's youth exchange programme 'Yuva Sangam', Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday said it was a great initiative to promote the country's diversity and people-to-people connect.

During the 101st episode of 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister interacted with some participants of 'Yuva Sangam' and asked them to write blogs on their experiences. "The aim of this initiative is to promote people-to-people connect and our diversity," he said, adding in the first round of Yuva Sangam, about 1,200 youths toured 22 states of the country.

"Everyone who have been a part of it, are returning with such memories, which will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives," Modi said. The youth exchange programme provides an opportunity to students from one part of India to visit other parts and understand the culture and heritage.

Also read: PM Modi prostrates as mark of respect before 'Sengol'

During the 101st episode, the Prime Minister also hailed Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, saying his personality was one of strength, magnanimity and his fearless and self-respecting nature couldn't tolerate slavery.

According to the Prime Minister, several people have done constructive analysis of 'Mann ki Baat'. "Today's episode of Mann ki Baat marks the start of its second century. The entire country came together for the special 100th episode last month. When it was broadcast, a large number of people from across the world listened to it despite living in different time zones," he said.

Also read: New Parliament building inaugurated: PM Modi hopes it'll take nation to new heights