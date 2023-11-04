PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH NEPAL AFTER DEADLY EARTHQUAKE

The earthquake's tremors were also felt in parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, underscoring the regional impact of this natural disaster.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to express his sentiments, stating, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and we wish the injured a quick recovery."