Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses solidarity with Nepal after deadly earthquake
Published: 1 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses solidarity with Nepal after deadly earthquake
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: In a heartfelt response to the devastating earthquake that struck Nepal on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deep sorrow and offered unwavering support to the affected nation. The powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.4, tragically claimed the lives of at least 128 people, primarily in the remote regions of Jajarkot and Rukum West in Nepal.
The earthquake's tremors were also felt in parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, underscoring the regional impact of this natural disaster.
Prime Minister Modi took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to express his sentiments, stating, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and we wish the injured a quick recovery."
-
Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. @cmprachanda— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2023
This message was not only a manifestation of India's commitment to its neighbour but also a testament to the empathy and compassion shown by the Indian government towards Nepal in their time of need.
The earthquake, which struck at 1802 GMT on Friday, was particularly devastating due to its remote epicentre in Jajarkot, making immediate relief and rescue efforts challenging. Nepal's National Seismological Centre provided the magnitude of the quake, and it is feared that the death toll could rise as authorities struggle to establish contact and access the affected hilly regions.
In Jajarkot alone, at least 92 people lost their lives, while the neighbouring Rukum West district reported 36 fatalities. Both areas are part of Karnali province, one of the hardest-hit regions. Furthermore, 55 people sustained injuries in Jajarkot, with 85 more injured in Rukum West.
In response to this tragic event, Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is popularly known as 'Prachanda,' promptly travelled to the affected area on Saturday. He was accompanied by a 16-member army medical team, demonstrating the government's commitment to overseeing search, rescue, and relief operations to alleviate the suffering of the affected population.
The earthquake that shook Nepal is noted as the deadliest since 2015 when the country experienced two major earthquakes, resulting in the tragic loss of around 9,000 lives. As Nepal grapples with the aftermath of this latest disaster, the international community, including India, stands ready to provide support and assistance in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.
Prime Minister Modi's heartfelt message not only signifies India's solidarity with Nepal but also underscores the importance of regional cooperation and mutual support during challenging times.