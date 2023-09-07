New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.

PM Modi took to X(formerly twitter) to extend his greetings on the cherished festival. "Many many congratulations on Janmashtami. May this auspicious occasion of devotion and devotion infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all my family members. Jai Shri Krishna!", Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their greetings on the occasion.

“Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to the people and devotees of the state. May Lord Krishna bless the entire creation,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Amit Shah wished the people of the country on X. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!", the Union Minister tweeted.

Rajnath Singh said, "Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of Janmashtami. I wish all of you happiness, prosperity and good health from Lord Krishna. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar.

