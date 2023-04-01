Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Bengaluru city for its deep bonding with nature. Responding to tweets about Bengaluru citizens' love for the environment and its scenic beauty, the Prime Minister gave a reply in the Kannada language, stating, "This is an interesting thing about Bengaluru and its trees. Bengaluru city has a very deep bonding with nature, including sprawling greenery, trees and lakes. Therefore, I appeal to others to promote such things related to nature in their respective towns and cities." he tweeted.

Environmentalist and artist Subhasini Chandramani tweeted, "Did you know that Bengaluru city has a diverse collection of trees that blooms throughout the year? When cities were planned ages ago, trees were planted like when one tree stopped blooming, another tree would fill its place. As a result, a symphony of flowers has emerged in all seasons." Subhashini further mentioned in a tweet that Bengaluru has trees that are adorned with flowers even in the monsoon. Apart from trees that bloom seasonally, there are long-lasting trees that bloom all year round.

Subhashini Chandramani, in a series of tweets related to the natural diversity of Bengaluru, proposed many ideas. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded in Kannada language and expressed his love for Bengaluru. Bangalore city is also known as city of lakes due to the presence of a large number of lakes. The city has around 285 lakes. Therefore, it is also called as City of Lakes.