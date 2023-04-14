PREZ PM LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE TO AMBEDKAR ON HIS 132ND BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, a social reformer, economist, and jurist, on his birth anniversary.

Murmu extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution. "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar," she tweeted.

"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra - Educate, Organize & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant," she further wrote.

"Ambedkar's unwavering faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality are the backbone of India's democracy. On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr. Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation & society," Murmu said.

Modi in his tweet said Ambedkar dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge shared a video message and wrote: "We bow in reverence to the tremendous contribution of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. Babasaheb was a champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. We all greatly respect him as the Architect of India’s Constitution."

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.