PREZ MURMU WELCOMES INAUGURATION OF NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING BY PM MODI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country. She also added that the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

President Murmu's message read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh stated that the inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India. She added that the new Parliament building is an important milestone in India's democratic journey.

The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India, she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday. Many Opposition parties had boycotted the event for not letting the President inaugurate the new Parliament building, more so, not even inviting her for the event.

Also read: New Parliament inauguration: Adivasi Congress to protest “insult” to President Murmu

The Congress lashed out saying that the President is the head of the state. Therefore, not inviting him for such an occasion amounts to disrespecting her authority. The BJP, in turn, reasoned that the Prime Minister is the head of the government that is democratically elected by the people.

The Congress had earlier criticised the government over the Central Vista project which comprises the new Parliament complex that was inaugurated on Sunday. The party had earlier called it as unnecessary and the Prime Minister's vanity project.