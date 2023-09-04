New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected Awardees on 5th September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Every year, India celebrates 5th September, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day. The purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. 50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education and 12 teachers from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

Below is the list of Awardees from Dept of School Education:

Satyapal Singh (Rewari, Khol, Haryana) Vijay Kumar (Govt. Sen. Sec. School Mohtli, Indora, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh) Amritpal Singh (Govt. Sen. Sec. School Chhapar, Pakhowal, Ludhiana, Punjab) Arti Qanungo (Skv Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi) Daulat Singh Gusain Govt. Inter College Sendhikhal, Jaiharikhal, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand) Sanjay Kumar (Govt. Model High School, Sector 49D, Cluster 14, Chandigarh) Asha Rani Suman (Govt. Upper Primary School Kharkhada, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan) Sheela Asopa (Ggsss, Shyam Sadan, Jodhpur, Rajasthan) Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani (Government Higher Secondary School, Silvassa, Daman And Diu) Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe (Disha School For The Special Children, Panaji, Tiswadi, North Goa) Deepak Jethalal Mota (Shree Hundraibag Primary School, Kachchh, Gujarat) Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala (Sheth Shree P.H. Bachkaniwala Vidhyamandir, Surat, Gujarat) Sarika Gharu (Govt. H. S. School, Sandiya District, Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh) Seema Agnihotri, (CM Rise Govt. Vinoba H.S. School, Ratlam Madhya Pradesh) Dr. Brajesh Pandey (Swami Atmanand Govt. English School, Sarguja Chhattisgarh) Md. Ejazul Hague (MS Diwankhana, Chatra, Jharkhand) Bhupinder Gogia (Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, Punjab) Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma (Kenduapada Nodal High School, Bhadrak, Odisha) Subhash Chandra Rout (Brundaban Govt. High School, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha) Dr. Chandan Mishra (Raghunathpur, Nafar Academy, Howrah, West Bengal) Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh (Govt. Middle School, Poshnari, Chittergul, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir) Asiya Farooqui (Primary School, Asti Nagar, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh) Chndr Prakash Agrwal (Shiv Kumar Agarwal Janta Inter College, Moh, Uttar Pradesh) Anil Kumar Singh (Adarsh Girls Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh, Kaimur-Bhabua, Bihar) Dwijendra Kumar (NS Madhuban, Bangaon Bazaar, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Bihar) Kumari Guddi (High School Singhia Kishanganj, Bihar) Ravi Kant Mishra (JNV, Beekar, Datia, Madhya Pradesh) Manoranjan Pathak (Sainik School, Tilaiya Kanti, Chandwara, Kodarma, Jharkhand) Dr. Yashpal Singh (Eklavya Model Residential School, Phanda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh) Mujib Rahiman K U (Kendriya Vidyala, Kanjikode, Palakkad, KeraIa) Chetna Khambete (Kendriya Vidyalay No.2, BSF, Indore, Madhya Pradesh) Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat (Shri Marikamba Govt. PUC High School Section, Sirsi, Karnataka) Sapna Shrishail Anigol (K.L.E. Society’s S.C.P. Jr College High School, Bagalkot, Karnataka) Netai Chandra Dey (Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, Deomali, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh Ningthoujam Binoy Singh (Chingmei Upper Primary School, Keibul Lamjao, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur) Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri (Govt. Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim) Lalthianghlima (Govt. Diakkawn High School, Kolasib, Bilkhawthlir, Kolasib, Mizoram) Madhav Singh (Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Lumsohdanei, Umling, Meghalaya Kumud Kalita (Pathshala Senior Secondary School, Muguria, Pathsala, Assam) Jose D Sujeev (Govt. Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) Mekala Bhaskar Rao (Mcps Kondayapalem Sw. Sc. Colony Kondayapalem, Spsr Nellore, Andhra Pradesh) Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi (Gvmcp School Sivajipalem, 21, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh) Settem Anjaneyulu (S.R.R. Z.P. High School Masapeta, Rayachoti, Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh) Archana Nooguri (Mpps Rebbanapally Rebbanpally, Luxettipet, Mancherial, Telangana) Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar (Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School Nipani, Bheempur, Adilabad, Telangana Ritika Anand (St. Marks Sec Public School, Paschim Vihar, Delhi Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda (K.L. International School, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh) Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar Government Boys HR Sec. School, Alanganallur, Madurai, Tamil Nadu Malathi S. S. Malathi (Government Higher Secondary School Veerakeralampudur, Keelappvoor, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu) Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale (Z P School Pimpalgaon Tarfe, Mahalunge, Ambegaon, Pune, Maharashtra)

Dept. of Higher Education:

Dr. S. Brinda (PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu) Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai (Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad Gujarat) Keshav Kashinath Sangle (VJTI, Mumbai, Maharashtra) Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna ( IIT, Dharwad, Karnataka) Dr. Dinesh Babu J (International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, Karnataka) Dr. Farheen Bano (Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) Suman Chakraborty (IIT, Kharagpur, West Bengal) Sayam Sen Gupta (IISER, Mohanpur, Kolkata, West Bengal) Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil (R.C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Shirpur, Maharashtra) Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj (IIT Mumbai, Maharashtra Indranath Sengupta (IIT, Gandhinagar, Gujarat) Dr. Ashish Baldi (Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, Punjab) Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya (Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar, Gujarat)

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship: